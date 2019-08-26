The Communications Workers of America and CenturyLink have reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension for more than 8,000 CWA-represented workers in 13 states, including New Mexico.
The proposed agreement calls for a 3 percent wage increase in the first year and 2.5 percent increases in the second and third years. The contract is extended to April 1, 2023, according to a union news release.
CWA Local 7076 in Santa Fe represents 59 members at CenturyLink, and the union represents 315 members at the company’s locations across New Mexico, said Susan McAllister, CWA District 7 administrative director.
The extension also preserves job security provisions and pension benefits and reduces health care costs for workers and retirees.
A ratification vote for the contract agreement is expected some time in September, McAllister said.
This proposed agreement covers CenturyLink CWA members in several Western and Midwestern states.