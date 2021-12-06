New Mexico and Santa Fe County unemployment benefits recipients
Nov. 29: 16,131 in New Mexico (863 in Santa Fe)
Oct. 25: 16,959 (907)
Sept. 27: 21,125 (1,256) Large decrease reflects the Sept. 4 end of benefits for the self-employed and the end of the $300 weekly supplement to jobless benefits
Aug. 30: 66,906 (4,360)
July 26: 67,057 (4,350)
June 28: 69,967 (4,673)
May 24: 80,220 (5,770)
April 26: 82,574 (5,935)
March 29: 99,965 (7,597)
Feb. 23: 108,381 (8,343)
Jan. 25: 96,697 (7,079)
Dec. 26, 2020: 116,781 (8,846)
Nov. 30: 115,317 (8,870)
Oct. 26, 108,419 (8,495)
Sept. 28: 121,095 (9,551)
Aug. 31: 124,698 (10,088)
July 27: 138,430 (11,940)
June 29: 128,977 (11,668)
June 15: 148,051 (13,210) The most people on the jobless rolls at one time
May 25: 130,900 (11,883)
April 13: 79,049 (n/a)
March 23: 16,663 (n/a)
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
