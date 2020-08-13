New Mexico was one of only five states that saw initial claims for regular unemployment benefits increase for the week ending Aug. 8, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The number of weekly claims in the state rose 12.4 percent to 6,518. In Santa Fe County, new claims rose 17.1 percent to 383 for the week, according to the Department of Labor and the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
“Our governor has been a little more aggressive in imposing health restriction measures,” said Chris Erickson, head of the economics department at New Mexico State University.
New Mexico is one of only three states prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants, and its 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors has discouraged tourism.
“I prefer to look at continuing claims,” said Jeffrey Mitchell, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of New Mexico. “Continuing claims offer a more accurate and balanced account of the labor market, as it reflects not only persons seeking unemployment insurance but also persons who have found work and are no longer receiving unemployment insurance.”
There were 93,933 workers filing weekly claims for regular benefits in New Mexico for the week ending Aug. 8, a drop of more than 5,000 from the prior week and the lowest number since April 25.
August has been better for New Mexico residents working for themselves. New claims for federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance for self-employed workers, contractors and gig workers in the state dropped 39.3 percent to 1,644, the lowest number since the self-employed could start filing for the aid at the end of April.
The state's unemployment rate Aug. 1 rose less than a quarter of a percentage point to 12.32 percent, while the national rate dropped four-tenths of a point to 10.6 percent, according to the Labor Department.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March 8
Aug. 2-8: 6,518 (1,644 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,797 (2,712)
July 19-25: 7,254 (3,768)
July 12-18: 7,668 (3,413)
July 5-11: 6,381 (2,864)
June 28-July 4: 5,666 (2,685)
June 21-27: 5,083 (2,280)
June 14-20: 4,945 (2,184)
June 7-13: 5,111 (2,267)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 7,058 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
