Undisputed Fitness is expanding its online, on-demand home training program to the general public.
Since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Santa Fe gym in March, Undisputed Fitness has offered Zoom and YouTube workouts to members. The gym reopened June 1 but can only accommodate six members at a time.
“Everybody is Zoomed out at this point,” said Lorenzo Hernandez, who has owned Undisputed Fitness for about four years.
People log into the gym’s TrainHeroic app via the Undisputed Fitness website, undisputedfitness.com, and this will take them to the gym’s YouTube channel.
The online program has five workouts each week. The Monday session includes a coach demonstrating the moves for warm-ups, strength training and the workout itself, Hernandez said.
The app also allows participants to communicate with each other or text questions to coaches during a workout.
“People need to not feel alone in this,” he said.
Enrollment is $49 per month.
