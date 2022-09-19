U-Haul plans to open Santa Fe’s largest indoor, climate-controlled self-storage facility in November next to the new Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q.

The three-story U-Haul Moving & Storage of Santa Fe, 7295 Cerrillos Road, will have 811 storage units and, for now, will be U-Haul’s second-largest storage facility in New Mexico, said Danny Porras, U-Haul’s president for Northern New Mexico.

This is U-Haul’s first company-owned moving and storage center in Santa Fe. The other U-Haul sites here are contract operations.

