If it seemed like more U-Haul trucks were on New Mexico roads last year, the Phoenix-based moving company confirms New Mexico ranked No. 10 among states in the increase of the number of moves into the state using U-Haul equipment.
The highest New Mexico had previously ranked was No. 14 in 2015. Arrivals in New Mexico soared from No. 39 in 2020, U-Haul reported.
The growth reflects the real estate sector observation that the coronavirus pandemic has made New Mexico popular for people looking to escape big cities in other states to live and work remotely here or just retire early here.
New Mexico saw a 15 percent increase in in-migration in 2021 and an 11 percent increase in departures with U-Haul equipment. Overall, though, just about as many people leave New Mexico as come here with U-Haul. Arriving U-Haul customers accounted for 50.5 percent of one-way U-Haul traffic in 2021.
Texas, Florida, Tennesse swapped the first three places from 2020 to 2021 with largest in-bound increases. South Carolina climbed to fourth, and Arizona was fifth in both years.
