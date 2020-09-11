Dinner service was abruptly canceled Friday at Paloma in downtown Santa Fe after the upscale Mexican restaurant announced on Instagram and Facebook that an employee had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Twenty-one restaurants in the Santa Fe area have had confirmed cases, according to state records.
Paloma owner Marja Martin confirmed the restaurant was closed and a private company would be brought in to test all employees.
“One of our beloved employees, someone who has never come in direct contact with the public has tested positive for COVID-19,” the restaurant's social media posts read. “We wish to be transparent during this and will keep you all up to date.”
Meanwhile, La Casa Sena closed Thursday after an employee tested positive for the virus. The employee reported feeling unwell on Monday and was taken off shift. Her test results were returned Thursday, said Rick Pedram, president of Santa Fe Dining, which owns 10 Santa Fe restaurants, including La Casa Sena.
The New Mexico Department of Health sent a doctor Friday to La Casa Sena to test the restaurant's roughly 40 employees. If they all test negative, the restaurant could reopen Sunday, Pedram said.
“We will be disinfecting and sanitizing the restaurant for the next few days,” the La Casa Sena website stated Friday.
La Casa Sena has only been serving outdoors in the courtyard since indoor dining resumed in New Mexico on Aug. 29, Pedram said.
It was the second positive test result for Santa Fe Dining, where an employee at Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen tested positive in early July.
Santa Fe restaurants account for 7 percent of 278 New Mexico eateries that have reported coronavirus cases, according to an analysis of a New Mexico Environment Department listing of all businesses reporting cases among employees.
Santa Fe has roughly 14 percent of the state’s restaurants.
The city has 107 other businesses that have reported coronavirus cases, including YouthWorks, a job-training organization for Santa Fe youth, which reported a case on Thursday. Executive Director Melynn Schuyler was unavailable for comment.
