Two cannabis shops are planned near the intersection of Sandoval and Alameda streets.
Denver-based Rocky Mountain Cannabis expects to open in April in the First Northern Plaza building at 121 Sandoval St.
And the Picuris Pueblo plans to open Santa Fe Dispensary in the long-empty former First National Bank building at 100 W. Alameda St.
By the end of April, Rocky Mountain will have 10 pot shops in New Mexico and nine in Colorado. All the New Mexico shops opened since April 2022 — the month recreational marijuana became legal in New Mexico.
Rocky Mountain quickly established a presence in small towns across New Mexico — except the southeast — opening first on April 26 in Anthony, then Clayton, Tucumcari, Farmington, Truth or Consequences, Gallup, Silver City and Taos over the course of last year, with Alamogordo and Santa Fe shops opening this month.
“We are looking at a location in Hobbs,” said Ashlin Wilhelm, Rocky Mountain’s Santa Fe-based vice president of New Mexico operations. “We opened basically one a month.”
Santa Fe will be the company’s New Mexico headquarters, said Erika Lindenauer, vice president of development at Rocky Mountain Cannabis.
Santa Fe is the second-biggest Rocky Mountain Cannabis city, behind Denver, where the former Montrose, Colo.-based company opened a shop and relocated its headquarters in 2020. Rocky Mountain, founded in Cañon City, Colo., in 2009, has other Colorado dispensaries in Georgetown, Fraser, Gunnison, Craig, Ridgway, Dinosaur, Naturita and, since February, in Crested Butte.
“A few of us are from New Mexico, have ties in New Mexico,” Lindenauer said. “Some of us have personal ties to Santa Fe. We all have a lot of love for the city.”
In the other small towns, Rocky Mountain has no more than a couple or a few competitors. Santa Fe has about 40 cannabis shops, a number that has mushroomed from 13 medical cannabis shops before recreational marijuana became legal in New Mexico a year ago.
“We anticipate a heavy volume of tourism business during the summer,” Wilhelm said.
Rocky Mountain carries flower product, concentrates, cartridges, topicals, pre-rolls and infused pre-rolls. Wilhelm described the customer base as ranging from grandmothers with arthritis to younger customers for recreational use.
Rocky Mountain only does retail and does not grow marijuana, Lindenauer said. The company specializes in smaller towns and opened in Denver primarily because 75% of Colorado’s marijuana cultivation is in the Denver area, she said.
“We can have more face time with growers and do better negotiations,” Lindenauer said.
Wilhelm said the company enjoys building relationships in smaller towns.
“We did a coat drive in Taos,” he said. “We helped put a [Veterans of Foreign Wars] ball field in Clayton. We can make an impact in those communities.”
City makes exception
The Picuris Pueblo and its Tribal Healing Enterprises Corp. have not started tenant improvements inside the former First National Bank building that has been empty since not long after First National merged with Strategic Growth Bancorp in 2013.
Tribal Healing now owns the 1,320-square-foot bank building on a third of an acre that was built for First National in 1972.
The Picuris and Pojoaque pueblos were the first two Native pueblos to enter into intergovernmental agreements with the state Cannabis Control Division to engage in cannabis operations.
Picuris applied before Rocky Mountain for a city license to be a cannabis retailer, but the city first issued a license to Rocky Mountain. The two shops would be less than 400 feet apart — the minimum distance allowed between pot shops in Santa Fe, according to the city’s cannabis ordinance.
The Santa Fe Dispensary website still says opening in early 2023, but the 400-foot rule stalled the opening until the City Council amended the cannabis ordinance March 8, specifically for Picuris without naming the pueblo.
The amendment reads: “Permit cannabis retailers wholly owned by a tribe within four hundred (400) feet of another retailer if the other retailer initiates its application for a cannabis retail license after the retailer wholly owned by a tribe.”
The Picuris Pueblo did not respond to requests for an interview.