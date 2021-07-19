Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman and sportscaster Erin Andrews have made their first online posts as brand ambassadors for Questa-based Taos Bakes.
Andrews posted July 9 on Facebook: “Big reveal time! Pumped to announce my new partnership with @taosbakes. I’m seriously crazy for the taste of their bars, bites, and granola, and can’t wait to share all the deets on their delicious snacks. Team Taos for the win! Use my code ERIN30 for 30% off. #taospartner #nongmoproject #nothingartificial #ad.”
Aikman followed July 12 with an Instagram post: “Excited to announce my partnership with @taosbakes. Fantastic bars made with real whole ingredients. The first time I tasted the Taos coconut bar, it was game over. Thrilled to bring attention to a brand that promotes a lifestyle of health and wellness.”
Taos Bakes was founded in 2010 by Kyle Hawari and Brooks Thostenson as an all-natural energy bar company. They added Taos Bites in 2019, Trailblazer Granola in June 2020 and Cosmo Nuts in January. Aikman held up a Cosmo Nuts package in his Instagram post.
“We still managed to grow” through the pandemic by adding new products, Hawari said. “The goal is to double our sales from last year. We said let’s get out of just the snack bar world.”
Taos Bakes will capitalize on Andrews’ and Aikman’s involvement to build brand awareness online and in stores.
“[We are] sharing Troy and Erin’s personal stories about how grab and go snacks like ours are ‘must-have’ items as a part of their busy but healthy lifestyles,” Hawari wrote in an email.
Taos Bakes reached a certain maturity in 2019 when it rebranded from its original name, Taos Mountain Energy Bars. Since then, the company expanded from offering six energy bar flavors to 11.
Taos Bakes also has expanded its retailer network and launched online sales. Whole Foods expanded distribution of Taos Bakes products from the Rocky Mountain region to Arizona and Southern California. And distribution expanded to the Florida-based Publix supermarket chain, the Harmons chain in Utah and the Raley’s chain in Northern California and Nevada.
“This partnership with Erin and Troy is an incredible moment for Taos Bakes,” Hawari said in a news release. “The fact that two influencers of Erin and Troy’s stature share our belief in great-tasting healthy food — and are willing to join us on this journey — means that what we are doing resonates.”
