Work started in January to turn the former Motel 6 at 3470 Cerrillos Road into studio apartments with “attainable” rents of about $950 per month.

Mountain Classic Real Estate in Salt Lake City in May acquired the Motel 6 and nearby Quality Inn, 3011 Cerrillos Road, with intentions to convert both into studio apartments.

A building permit was issued Jan. 20 for the Motel 6 and a building permit is anticipated for the former Quality Inn in about two months, said Brandon Smith, Mountain Classic’s director of acquisitions.