Freddie Coss of Albuquerque, with Service Electric, wires light switches at a former Motel 6 on Cerrillos Road on Friday. Mountain Classic Real Estate is renovating the building into studio apartments.
Felipe Quezada of Albuquerque, with Service Electric, walks the hallway Friday on his way to his work area at a former Motel 6 on Cerrillos Road. Mountain Classic Real Estate is renovating the building into studio apartments.
Work started in January to turn the former Motel 6 at 3470 Cerrillos Road into studio apartments with “attainable” rents of about $950 per month.
Mountain Classic Real Estate in Salt Lake City in May acquired the Motel 6 and nearby Quality Inn, 3011 Cerrillos Road, with intentions to convert both into studio apartments.
A building permit was issued Jan. 20 for the Motel 6 and a building permit is anticipated for the former Quality Inn in about two months, said Brandon Smith, Mountain Classic’s director of acquisitions.
Mountain Classic, once dedicated to renovating historic Utah buildings, now is focusing entirely on motel/hotel projects, Smith said.
The developer now has 22 hotel/motel conversions active in Houston; San Antonio, Texas; Denver; Seattle; Nashville, Tenn.; Orlando, Fla.; Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Cincinnati; and Murray, Utah. Murray, just south of Salt Lake City, was the first completed; four in Houston and one in San Antonio are also complete.
Smith expects the 80-room Motel 6 to be ready as the rebranded Oslo Santa Fe in about September or October, with pre-leasing starting in about five months.
Mountain Classic describes the predicted $950 rent for 300 to 350 square feet rent as “attainable” because no government affordable housing programs and subsidies are involved and there are no income restrictions on tenants.
“Our ideal is to provide an affordable unit,” Smith said. “We’re affordable but not part of government affordable programs.”
A person paying $950 in monthly rent would have to earn $38,000, or $18.62 an hour, to pay only 30 percent of their income on rent, the long-standing definition of affordable housing from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, though some see the 30 percent marker as outdated and too high.
Units at the former Motel 6 will get granite countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Each unit will have a washer and dryer as well as a kitchen with induction cooktop, full-size refrigerator and convection microwave, he said.
Mountain Classic will install new water and power lines, upgrade the sewer system and redo the power distribution in each room, Smith said.
Apartments will be mostly unfurnished, but 30% of the units will have the option to be furnished.
The 38,216-square-foot structure was built in 1994 as a Holiday Inn Express and later became an Econo Lodge before becoming a Motel 6 in 2012.
Jaynes Corp. in Albuquerque is the general contractor and JZW Architects of Salt Lake City is the architect.
The Quality Inn has been rebranded as Hotel Inn Santa Fe and is still operating as a hotel, though renovations could start in a few months on the 102-room property.
“It’s doing pretty well for us,” Smith said.
Smith said Mountain Classic intends to maintain ownership of the Santa Fe properties.
Mountain Classic, established in 2000, has done several historic renovations of older Salt Lake City towers, including the Felt Building, the Clift Building and the Jude Building as well as Amanda Knight Hall at Brigham Young University in Provo.