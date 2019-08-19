Toyota Supra back on road after 21 years

The Toyota Supra sports car is back after a 21-year hiatus.
Toyota produced four generations of Supra from 1978 until the last cars were shipped to the U.S. in 1998.
The fifth-generation Supra arrived Aug. 12 at Toyota of Santa Fe. The Supra is the flagship sports car for Toyota with a top speed of 155 mph, said Sean Starkweather, general sales manager at Toyota of Santa Fe.
“First year will likely be limited availability with high consumer interest,” Starkweather said. “Two are currently available in September.”
The Supra starts at $49,990. The first Santa Fe sale was one of 1,500 Launch Edition vehicles that sold for $78,000.