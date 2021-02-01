The New Mexico Tourism Department has established a data dashboard with a Tourism Injury Index to evaluate the likelihood of a quick recovery of the tourism industry in each of the state's 33 counties.
The index measures four factors: revenue loss in 2020; percentage of short-term rentals compared to traditional hotels and motels; county dependency on visitor spending; and a county’s reliance on meetings and conventions.
The Tourism Department determined 12 counties rely on visitor spending to support more than 15 percent of their workforce.
Santa Fe County had the largest loss of tourism revenue in 2020 at 35.1 percent followed by Lea, De Baca, Eddy, Taos and Bernalillo, all above 20 percent. Guadalupe County saw the smallest loss at 0.24 percent, followed by Rio Arriba, Roosevelt and Sandoval counties (though Catron, Colfax and Mora counties were omitted because their sample size was low).
The Tourism Department estimates a 2020 loss of $3.15 billion in visitor spending from what was a $7 billion industry before the coronavirus pandemic.
