The Santa Fe Children’s Museum, Santa Fe County and Tourism Santa Fe got their share of $3.4 million in Cooperative Marketing Grant funding from the New Mexico Tourism Department.

The department awarded grants to 46 local governments and tourism-related entities. The Santa Fe Children’s Museum received $17,994 in in-kind service to collaborate with a contractor provided by New Mexico Tourism to assist with creating social media content.

“Social media [assistance] is so important for us because it takes a back seat,” said Hannah Hausman, executive director at the children’s museum. “It’s vital to have experts to guide us along.”

