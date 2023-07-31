The Santa Fe Children’s Museum, Santa Fe County and Tourism Santa Fe got their share of $3.4 million in Cooperative Marketing Grant funding from the New Mexico Tourism Department.
The department awarded grants to 46 local governments and tourism-related entities. The Santa Fe Children’s Museum received $17,994 in in-kind service to collaborate with a contractor provided by New Mexico Tourism to assist with creating social media content.
“Social media [assistance] is so important for us because it takes a back seat,” said Hannah Hausman, executive director at the children’s museum. “It’s vital to have experts to guide us along.”
The grant is assisting the children’s museum with Instagram advertisement and covering the cost of a museum ad in USA Today, she said.
Santa Fe County got the third-largest allocation behind Visit Albuquerque and the village of Ruidoso. The $258,740 was also the largest grant award the county has received from the Cooperative Marketing Grant program, county spokeswoman Olivia Romo said.
Santa Fe County Tourism will use the money to support media buys and initiatives in the county’s target tourism markets of Texas, Colorado, California, Arizona and New Mexico.
“[We] are eager to continue our flourishing partnership with the New Mexico Tourism Department and the New Mexico True brand through exciting new digital packages, content creation options and innovative flex fund requests,” Romo said in an email.
Tourism Santa Fe is using its $108,497 to group together tourism agencies in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Taos, Roswell and Gallup at travel and adventure shows in Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago and Phoenix, executive director Randy Randall said.
“It allows us to expand our reach to additional consumer shows and expand our print [advertising] program in those cities,” Randall said. “We are combining our booth with other New Mexico communities so we make a bigger splash for New Mexico.”