Picking the right words for your website counts if you want people to find you on Google. It’s called search engine optimization.
The New Mexico Tourism Department will have a series of free workshops across the state in November and December to share details with tourism industry businesses about Google’s Destination Marketing Organization Partnership program.
New Mexico will be the first state to deploy the program at the statewide level, tourism spokesman Cody Johnson said.
The Santa Fe workshop will take place Dec. 12 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Participants will get one-on-one training on how businesses can take advantage of the wide variety of Google platforms that travelers use on search engines.
Miles Partnership, a strategic marketing company with a Denver office, will conduct the workshops.
