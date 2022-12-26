Santa Fe Asian Market opens: Santa Fe is a foodie town, but the City Different entered 2022 with zero Asian, Middle Eastern and European food markets (other than the small offering of Italian goods at Deli at Sassella). David Thianhlun changed that in March when he opened the Santa Fe Asian Market at St. Michael’s Village West shopping center with keen public interest. In December, James Campbell Caruso opened La Boca Bodega, a small Spanish-themed food outlet next to his La Boca restaurant.

Recreational marijuana: Dozens of cannabis shops opened in Santa Fe as recreational marijuana became legal April 1.

Santa Fe Regional Airport expansion: The city started construction in February on tripling the parking lot for a 7,500-square-foot expansion to the 11,000-square-foot terminal. This is the first airport terminal expansion since the terminal was built in 1957.

Popular in the Community