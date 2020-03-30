A couple of weeks ago, title companies would never have been tempted to offer curbside and drive-up service to close home purchases.
But drive-up is now a standard offering at the local offices of Santa Fe Title, First American Title, Southwestern Title & Escrow, Fidelity National Title and Stewart Title.
“The escrow officers go out with gloves, clipboards and throwaway pens and do what they have to do,” said Freida Marquez, administrative assistant at Santa Fe Title. “Just seeing all of this going down, our top brokers are doing it.”
The process is similar to restaurant curbside service.
“We inform them when documents are ready,” Marquez said. “When they get here, they call us and we send out an officer.”
Santa Fe Title started offering drive-up service a bit over a week ago.
“It’s really strange for everybody,” Marquez said. “Regardless, it’s working.”
