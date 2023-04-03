Sadly, the tax game is designed to help make wealthy people wealthier. To win at it, you need to start thinking like the wealthy, and rich people know taxes are a game with room to negotiate, not a fixed bill with no wiggle room.
Like any game, the first few times you play, it is confusing, frustrating and full of mistakes. But you can’t exempt yourself from the tax game. You will play the game for as long as you live, so why not play it well?
There are plenty of ways to legally minimize your taxes and maximize the income you keep. For example, almost everyone can use a retirement account as a tax shelter. Money goes into your retirement account pre-tax, which “shelters” it from taxes until withdrawn.
Putting $1,000 into a retirement fund could save you $330 in taxes, and that extra $330 grows according to the rules of compound interest. If you saved an extra $330 per month and invested it at 8.7% for 40 years, you’d have an additional $1,292,373. Not bad.
You may have a retirement plan with your employer, but if not, setting up an IRA is relatively easy. If you don’t have a retirement account, set one up now. The simplest way is to contact a major mutual fund company like Vanguard, Fidelity or Charles Schwab who offer IRA accounts with no minimum balance requirement.
Unfortunately, most of the other tax-reduction tricks depend on your circumstances. A few common ones are the home mortgage interest deduction, child tax credits and itemizing self-employed business expenses.
The number of tax shelters, tax havens, tax deductions and tax exemptions are too numerous to list here fully. Using them is also complicated and often requires a good accountant or lawyer.
A tax pro can quickly earn the fee you pay by identifying deductions you don’t know are available. If you need simple to moderately complex tax help, hire an enrolled agent (EA). Enrolled agents are licensed, required to have some training, and can prepare and file your taxes for a reasonable fee. EAs are useful if you don’t need ongoing advice throughout the year and your situation isn’t too complex.
If you run your own business and have lots of deductions, then a certified public accountant (CPA) is the next rung up the ladder. Prices vary significantly, just like when buying a car. It depends on what features you want.
For the truly wealthy, a tax attorney is the very top of the ladder — and expensive. In fact, many tax attorneys don’t even prepare your taxes; they only handle complex legal angles.
Even if you hire a pro, I suggest you take the time to educate yourself a little bit more about taxes. Remember, you can outsource work, but you can never outsource responsibility. No one else cares about your money as much as you do. Also, if you ever get audited, you, not your tax preparer, are on the hook for any mistakes.
My favorite way to find deductions is to use TurboTax software and let it guide me through every relevant tax category step-by-step. The number of ways to game the system are absurd and should probably get fixed if any politician has the guts to tackle that project. I wish our tax system were more efficient and fair, but if you can’t beat the system, use it to your advantage.
As a fun experiment and an inexpensive crash course in taxes, try completing your taxes this year with TurboTax or a similar program. Then go to a tax preparer and have them complete your taxes for you. Next, compare the results. Finally, decide who you think did a better job.
Either way, you win. If your work is superior, you can save money on tax preparation forever. If the tax adviser wins, you can clearly see the value of their services and now understand what is happening with your money.
To become a little bit wealthy, keeping what you earn is more important than how much you earn, so pay attention to your taxes.
Doug Lynam is a partner at LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe and a former Benedictine monk. He is the author of From Monk to Money Manager: A Former Monk’s Financial Guide to Becoming A Little Bit Wealthy — And Why That’s Okay. Contact him at douglas@longviewasset.com.