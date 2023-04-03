Sadly, the tax game is designed to help make wealthy people wealthier. To win at it, you need to start thinking like the wealthy, and rich people know taxes are a game with room to negotiate, not a fixed bill with no wiggle room.

Like any game, the first few times you play, it is confusing, frustrating and full of mistakes. But you can’t exempt yourself from the tax game. You will play the game for as long as you live, so why not play it well?

There are plenty of ways to legally minimize your taxes and maximize the income you keep. For example, almost everyone can use a retirement account as a tax shelter. Money goes into your retirement account pre-tax, which “shelters” it from taxes until withdrawn.

Doug Lynam is a partner at LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe and a former Benedictine monk. He is the author of From Monk to Money Manager: A Former Monk’s Financial Guide to Becoming A Little Bit Wealthy — And Why That’s Okay. Contact him at douglas@longviewasset.com.