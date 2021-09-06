The Housing Trust last week started the public process for subdivision approval for the second half of Arroyo Oeste, one of the last remaining undeveloped tracts for the second phase of Tierra Contenta, the vast affordable housing project north of Jaguar Road.
The 20 homes in the first half of Arroyo Oeste, a joint venture with Arete Homes, broke ground in June, and the second set of 20 homes could start construction in early 2022, said Daniel Werwath, acting executive director of The Housing Trust.
Tierra Contenta since 1995 has delivered more than 2,155 homes with 41 percent considered affordable for households earning less than 80 percent and less than 65 percent of area median income.
The third phase of Tierra Contenta moves south of Jaguar Road with 40 percent of the roughly 1,300 homes defined as affordable housing. Master plan approval is pending before the Santa Fe Planning Commission.
Werwath anticipates starting infrastructure work on the third phase in 2022.
“The Housing Trust is stepping up its affordable housing development to address the challenge of housing affordability,” Werwath said.
