Santa Fe High School senior Wallis Blivin is funding six scholarships at the New Collar Network with the donated clothing she sells at her Thrift4People pop-up shop.
Blivin has awarded $6,000 to the Santa Fe-based New Collar Network, which has developed micro-certifications — or badges — in what founder Sarah Boisvert describes as “new collar” jobs such as 3D printing, robotics, artificial intelligence and CAD design.
Blivin said a second $6,000 scholarship fund is expected next year for the New Collar Network. Thrift4People is the second scholarship source for the network along with $80,000 from Ready New Mexico, Boisvert said, adding that the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation also recently allocated $40,000 for a 3D printing pre-apprenticeship program.
Since establishing Thrift4People in March, Blivin has allocated $17,400 for scholarships, earmarking 75 percent of weekly sales for scholarships.
Blivin operates Thrift4People every Saturday within mother Jamai Blivin’s Innovate + Educate office, 422 Old Santa Fe Trail.
