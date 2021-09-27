Thrift4People, a nonprofit thrift clothing store that operates Saturdays within Innovate + Educate, has announced its first round of seven scholarships.
Store owner Wallis Blivin, a Santa Fe High School senior, opened the pop-up clothing shop March 27 at her mother Jamai Blivin’s business, Innovate + Educate.
Scholarships range from $290 to $3,000 from the $10,391 raised by sales. The scholarship fund was created with 75 percent of the profits from store sales, specifically for students headed to community college or trade school.
All the clothing sold was donated to Thrift4People, Wallis Blivin said.
“We started asking for donations in early March, and we have continued to receive so many donations from across the Santa Fe community,” she said. “That is what made these scholarships possible.”
