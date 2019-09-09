Three New Mexico companies scored in the top 10 percent of firms that possess B Corporation designations, according to B Lab, the nonprofit that certifies such firms.
Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose, according to the B Corp website.
The New Mexico companies were named Best For The World in a number of categories, including overall. UpSpring in Santa Fe is the only New Mexico company on the overall list and has been every year except one since 2012.
Positive Energy Solar, a B Corp based in Santa Fe, was named to the Best For the World list in the environment category.
SecondMuse in Albuquerque was named Best for the World in two categories — governance and change-maker.
“Changemakers don’t rest on their laurels,” B Lab writes on the B Corp website. “After achieving B Corp status, they used the B Impact Assessment as a springboard to seek out more ways to improve their impact on the world.”
Other B Corporations in New Mexico include LongView Asset Management and Meow Wolf in Santa Fe; Taos Ski Valley in Taos; and Dapwood Furniture, Concept Green, Goodmans Interior Structures and Banyan Botanicals in Albuquerque.