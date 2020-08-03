I have been in Albuquerque training people for the 2020 census, which is still hiring canvassers.
It’s been very interesting and somewhat chaotic because deadlines are always looming and changing, made more challenging by the COVID-19 situation.
For example, when I was hired several weeks ago, I was told the deadline was going to be at the end of October, and then Thursday we were notified the new deadline ends a month earlier at the end of September.
We already had an issue because the operation in New Mexico had suffered from a two-month cease of operations because of the shutdown, so now it looks like the training will go on for several more weeks while we attempt to beef up the workforce.
I could speculate on why this is happening, but the census is important for our state because it contributes to the data that the federal government uses for the next decade to allocate funding to our roads, schools and elder care assistance. The data also is used to determine political representation among many other pivotal and crucial resources.
So fill out your 2020 census form that you have most likely already received in the mail, or go online and spend 10 minutes to fill it out, and then you won’t have census workers knocking on your door.
Part of the premise of this column is that it also asks questions about the changing job situation for people who are working or looking for work during a partial reopening. I’ve been asking around and everyone, at least locally, says the loss of the vocational tech schools that many of us remember from the 1970s and ’80s is apparent.
I have heard several local businesses lament that they can’t find qualified mechanics anymore. My friend who is a hot tub salesman says he can’t keep his usual full floor of seven hot tubs in stock and that his phones are ringing off the hook.
I’ve experienced the huge demand in the home-gardening sector in the past two months; I’ve even had several Instacart customers who wanted me to buy them houseplants and garden plants from the grocery stores that carry those products.
Finally, I know people who are using job boards and Facebook groups to find job leads. I’ve never had any luck with Indeed unless I was willing to move to a larger market. I’ve seen a local Facebook group called Finding You Employment boom in the past year. A lot of the featured jobs are government and retail, but they seem to be a little easier to approach than the same jobs on other platforms.
My final thought: Keep educating yourself, and while we’re all in this together, it only takes a few bad apples to spoil the bunch.
