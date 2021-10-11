The Story Closet opened Sept. 20 at the Design Center after owner Erica Frank had a booth the prior weekend at the Santa Fe Renaissance Faire.
The Story Closet sells costume items, puppets, crafts and interior décor and offers workshops in visual arts and performing arts.
“Everything we sell you can take as a workshop,” Frank said. “It is about bringing the community together to tell stories.”
Frank will take over the Design Center interior public space for Halloween to put up a stage and backdrop and have live music and puppet shows. The noon-to-4 p.m. event will also have walk-around characters, an art-making room and goodie bags.
Starting in January, The Story Closet will have after-school programming and custom birthday parties, she said.
