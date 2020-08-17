Historic theaters sit around for decades, often vacant, not demolished only because a given community hasn’t gotten around to razing them.
But, one by one, since the mid-1970s, movie palaces from the early 1900s have been restored and reopened.
“What you’re seeing now is a return to Main Street rural America in the last 20 years or so,” said Ken Stein, CEO of the League of Historic American Theatres, a Forest Hill, Md., nonprofit that helps sustain historic theaters across North America.
Count the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe among those — and three historic theaters in Clovis, 212 miles to the east.
Clovis has the Lyceum, built in 1919; the Mesa from 1925 and the State from 1940, all minimally used or standing unused for decades. All are undergoing restorations with the potential of reopening as soon as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives the green light for some sort of mass gatherings.
Clovis stands out with three historic theaters avoiding the wrecking ball — and on the verge of reopening.
“Three historic theaters in a town the size of Clovis would not be unusual,” Stein said. “Three historic theaters that are open and operating would be unusual in a town the size of Clovis.”
All three are just blocks apart on Main Street. A couple of microbreweries also are in the works for Main Street. Clovis wants to join the many downtowns that have been resurrected in the 21st century.
“The thought was for these theaters to be a catalytic driver for our downtown economy and for the arts,” said Lisa Pellegrino-Spear, executive director of Clovis MainStreet, a nonprofit economic development organization dedicated to the revitalization of downtown Clovis. “One of the missing links right now is nightlife and entertainment. This will help us capture an audience downtown.”
Clovis Community College has owned what will be the 450-seat Mesa theater since 2003 and is rechristening it the Norman & Vi Petty Performing Arts Center. This will add another venue for the college’s Cultural Arts Series, which uses a 250-seat theater on campus and the 1,400-seat Marshall Auditorium at Marshall Middle School.
The city of Clovis acquired the 700-seat Lyceum in 1982. A theater group then operated it until 2013. Since 2014, the city has invested $174,600 for utility work; installing a reinforced stage floor, new sound and lighting; remodeling restrooms; and refinishing and repairing auditorium wood floors and other improvements, City Manager Justin Howalt said.
“The auditorium is probably 90 percent there,” Howalt said.
The city is renovating the balcony lobby into a preshow space that could be rented for private events or banquets that can be held at the same time another event is staged in the theater, Assistant City Manager Claire Burroughes said.
The city also is looking to acquire a digital projection system, replace the curtain systems and work on the concession area.
“We are looking at the Lyceum to do second-run movies and also have the ability to do stage shows,” Burroughes said.
A private buyer, whose name has not been revealed, recently acquired the city’s third historic theater, the State, Pellegrino-Spear said, and also has renovation plans for the 1940 theater that has a tall, cylindrical, glass block column above the marquee.
The Hardwick family built all three theaters and decades later sold them, two to Commonwealth Theaters, which closed the Lyceum in 1974 and the State in 1987. The Mesa closed as a movie house in 1960 and was bought by Norman Petty, who used the theater as a recording studio and radio station for 20 years.
The Lyceum and State are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Clovis Community College has renovated the Mesa over the past nine years with a $500,000 grant from the Sisler Foundation in 2011. The Norman and Vi Petty estate donated the theater to the college in 2003, but no performances have taken place in those 17 years.
“It was given to us out of the blue,” said Christy Mendoza, director of the college’s Cultural Arts Series, which she established 20 years ago. “At that time, we didn’t have any money for it.”
Over the years, the stage was rebuilt; the Mesa was made handicapped accessible; the roof was replaced; new restrooms were installed; a neighboring building was demolished to create a parking lot; the lobby was renovated; and a new heating, ventilation and air condition system was installed, Mendoza said.
“We were hoping to have something there this year,” she said. “What we were going to do is give an audience sneak peak of the Mesa.”
But then the coronavirus came along.
“We’re not looking at opening the Mesa this year,” she said.
A future renovation phase will improve the parking lot and green room as well as add a sound and lighting system and new curtain, but a time frame is not in place for these improvements, Mendoza said.
“The real purpose is for small music acts in the Mesa,” she said. “It was designed as a movie theater, not a stage.”
The three revived theaters would play into the cultural evolution of Clovis.
“I have seen the resurgence of the arts since moving back here in 1999,” Mendoza said. “We have a performing arts elementary school now.”
The city wants to reopen the Lyceum in 2021.
“Next year is definitely something we’re hoping to be able to do,” Howalt said. “We are trying to lean on a cultural arts-type theme. We are trying to reestablish our historic downtown district as a destination point.”
Mendoza views the future more visually.
“Can you imagine all three theaters lit up with neon signs?” Mendoza said. “It’s going to bring a vibrancy to our Main Street.”
