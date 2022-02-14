Toronto-based The Real Brokerage is setting up a technology-powered real estate brokerage in New Mexico with former Barker Realty associate broker Olga C'de Baca in Santa Fe as qualifying broker.
The “office” is a smartphone app, Real Brokerage founder and CEO Tamir Poleg said.
“The way we are different [from traditional real estate firms] is everything our agent needs, the operation systems for agents to run a business, is at the palm of the hands,” Poleg said in an interview.
The Real Brokerage was founded in 2014 and now has more than 4,000 agents in 41 states. Poleg said C’de Baca is in the process of bringing on the first 50 agents across New Mexico.
C’de Baca said she has agents interested to join The Real Brokerage in Santa Fe, Taos, Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Farmington.
“We want to be everywhere,” she said. “We can reach areas not served by other brokerages.”
“Our estimate is by the end of the year, we will be around 150 agents in New Mexico,” Poleg said.
C'de Baca said The Real Brokerage agents operate with homebuyers and sellers the same way as traditional agents with open houses and in-person or virtual meetings and tours of homes.
“For the consumer, it’s absolutely seamless, business as usual,” she said.
