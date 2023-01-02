When I was a math teacher, I often gave students puzzles or riddles to play with for the first few minutes of class. One of my favorites is this:

Imagine you have a circular petri dish for growing bacteria. You place a small sample of magical fast-growing bacteria in the dish, and the bacteria doubles in volume every minute. If you put the first sample of bacteria in the dish at 1 p.m., and the petri dish is full at precisely 2 p.m., at what time was the dish half full?

Think about it for just a moment before looking at the answer. Anyone can do this, you just need to try.

Doug Lynam is a partner at LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe and a former Benedictine monk. He is the author of From Monk to Money Manager: A Former Monk’s Financial Guide to Becoming A Little Bit Wealthy — And Why That’s Okay. Contact him at douglas@longviewasset.com.

