Southwest Contemporary owner Lauren Tresp has spent the coronavirus pandemic reinventing her publishing company.
The last issue of The Magazine, the company's flagship title, came out in April/May. The former bimonthly publication will reemerge in February as a quarterly magazine called Southwest Contemporary.
Tresp will expand coverage beyond Santa Fe to include New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah. Distribution will slowly shift away from a street presence to magazines available for free at advertisers, for purchase at bookstores and museum gift shops, and via membership.
Tresp is replacing the subscription model with a three-tier, $35 to $250 membership program that includes the magazine, Southwest Contemporary-branded swag and invitations to attend events. She hopes to raise $20,000 in memberships by Dec. 31.
Southwest Contemporary is focusing more on its online magazine with news published weekly and eventual daily publication.
Tresp is also introducing an annual New Mexico Field Guide and Southwest Contemporary Journal.
“With the pandemic curveball, we had to pull the trigger earlier than we expected for some of those things,” Tresp said.
