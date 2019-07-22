The Loan Fund has received a $20 million line of credit from the state-funded New Mexico Small Business Investment Corp., doubling the nonprofit’s lending capability to small businesses across the state.
“It took us 30 years to build up $20 million,” Loan Fund CEO F. Leroy Pacheco said. “Now in one shot we got $20 million more.”
Over the past 12 years, the Small Business Investment Corp. has extended a combined $14 million line of credit to The Loan Fund.
“The Loan Fund has done an outstanding job helping small businesses throughout the state,” said Russ Cummins, executive director at the Small Business Investment Corp.
The Loan Fund is a Community Development Financial Institution certified by the U.S. Department of Treasury to drive economic development in underserved and underrepresented areas. Typically, the nonprofit’s loans go to businesses that aren’t able to get bank or credit union loans in the post-2008 era of much stricter lending regulations.
In 2018, the nonprofit loaned $5.5 million to 85 businesses, with $1.2 million loaned to 28 Santa Fe businesses. Pacheco’s goal is to issue $10 million to 150 businesses this year.
Loans range from $2,000 to $1.5 million, but the new $20 million injection could increase the top limit to $2 million or $3 million, Pacheco said.
“It opens my ability to do larger deals over larger terms,” he said.