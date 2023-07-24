Lives changed and dreams were realized the day The Kitchen Table opened at the former Desert Academy building.

It was a long time coming, first announced in January 2021 with an original planned opening for fall 2021.

Business partners Andrea Abedi and Hilary Kilpatric finally opened their commercial kitchen May 8. Michael Dooley was the first chef to sign on a few months earlier. By mid-July, The Kitchen Table already had 17 chefs onboard with more expressing interest.

