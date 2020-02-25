Dick Rosemont is continuing his 43-year run as a vinyl record shop owner in a new location. His The Guy in the Groove store earlier this month moved to Constellation Home Electronics, 215 N. Guadalupe St.
Since 2012, The Guy in the Groove had been inside A Sound Look, 502 Cerrillos Road.
Rosemont became a record store co-owner in East Lansing, Mich., where he had Flag, Black & Circular from 1977 to 2011. He followed his wife, photographer and filmmaker Jane Rosemont, to New Mexico after she got an offer from a Santa Fe gallery.
These days, he has more of a vinyl record nook, with about 1,500 to 2,000 discs on hand at any time. He is the only person on staff.
Rosemont has stuck with vinyl since the Carter administration.
“They didn’t go away,” he said of record outlets. “They just went to smaller stores. The end of the '90s and early 2000s were the low point in vinyl sales. Last year albums surpassed CDs for the first time since the 1980s. It’s a hip alternative.”
