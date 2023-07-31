Companies are designed to make money — that is their purpose for existence. They typically do so by offering a good or service that others find valuable, creating a win-win transaction. They solve a problem or fill a need, and we give them our money in exchange.

Despite the benefits of a free market, not every business solves a problem well, and just like people, they can create more problems than they solve.

Businesses become corrupt when they deliberately, or through negligence, cause grievous harm to others and the planet. However, no person, and no corporation, should be judged solely by their worst behavior on their worst day.

Doug Lynam is a partner at LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe and a former Benedictine monk. He is the author of From Monk to Money Manager: A Former Monk’s Financial Guide to Becoming A Little Bit Wealthy — And Why That’s Okay. Contact him at

douglas@longviewasset.com

