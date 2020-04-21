Tesuque Casino is furloughing 180 workers because of the economic fallout from COVID-19.
The casino north of Santa Fe began putting staff on unpaid leave April 1.
The furloughs are expected to last less than six months, according to a notice casino officials sent to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions earlier this month.
"We are taking these employment actions because of COVID-19-related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable," Timothy Brown, president and CEO of Pueblo of Tesuque Development Corp., wrote in the notice.
"We would like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's pandemic declaration on March 11th, the President's declaration of a national emergency on March 13th, and other related governmental announcements and actions," Brown added.
The casino has been closed since March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
