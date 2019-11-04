Paying rent for a tech startup is a chore even if you have customers in 13 states and have reached midstage maturity after seven years in business.
FidelityEHR received a $2,000 Voucher Innovation Grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department that will pay rent for four months and internet service at the Santa Fe Business Incubator, where founders Dr. Kelly Hyde and Dr. Mary Curry have had an office for two years.
“The incubator does an incredible job bringing opportunities like the innovation voucher,” Curry said. “It’s exciting to be part of the growing New Mexico technology initiative and a proud member of the New Mexico Technology Council.”
FidelityEHR developed an electronic health records system for behavioral health, funded in part by the National Institute of Mental Health, to provide care coordination for at-risk populations with complex needs.
FidelityEHR also is collaborating with the New Mexico Small Business Association and Los Alamos National Laboratory to develop artificial intelligence/machine learning technology to quickly identify factors for clients at risk for suicide or opioid overdose, Curry said.
FidelityEHR has 14 employees, including Curry and Hyde, and all work remotely across the country; Curry and Hyde use the incubator for meetings, training and the incubator’s services.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.