The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department on Tuesday started calling residents who neglected to make tax payments or file returns by the July 15 deadline.
The outbound calls from the department’s upgraded call center at 866-285-2996 are not spam calls or robocalls, spokesman Charlie Moore said.
“We’re not going to call you and ask you for money,” Moore said. “What we’re trying to do is set them up for what their options are to comply with their tax obligations.”
The department does not regularly make outbound calls but has done so on occasion in the past. Moore said the agency does not have statistics on how many taxpayers missed the July 15 filing deadline, which was extended from April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Anecdotally, we know some people are falling behind,” Moore said. “This is an effort to reach out.”
The recent call center improvements have reduced wait times for incoming calls and allowed employees to field calls at home.
