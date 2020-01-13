The state Taxation and Revenue Department will make a big move with its Albuquerque offices sometime in the second or third quarter, the department reported in a news release.
The Audit and Compliance Division, call center and district operations will move from the Bank of the West Building at Central Avenue and San Mateo Boulevard to Copper Pointe near Interstate 40 and Eubank Boulevard. The move also includes the Tax Fraud Investigations Division and some staff from the Office of the Secretary, Administrative Services Division and Information Technology Division.
The state’s lease of Bank of the West space expires in March with an option to extend through September. Taxation and Revenue has 318 positions in Albuquerque, though not all are filled.
Copper Pointe was selected through a request for proposals for office space, spokesman Charlie Moore said.
The Copper Pointe lease is for 61,138 square feet with an initial term of 10 years. The lease is for about $1.6 million for the first year with a 1.99 percent increase each subsequent year.
