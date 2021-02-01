Tax Help Santa Fe has returned for its fourth year at Santa Fe Place mall providing low-cost tax preparation.
Tax Help Santa Fe moved to a spot across from the food court. Taxpayers can meet with a preparer between 9:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Because of COVID-19, Tax Help will have only four tax preparers in the 3,200-square-foot space. Reservations are required and can be made at taxhelpsantafe.com.
Tax Help also helps people by phone, with Zoom interactions possible. Taxpayers can also drop off documents in an envelope.
Cost is on a sliding scale based on client income. Seniors on Social Security with less than $1,000 in additional income will have their taxes prepared for free, and the maximum charge is $92 for a standard tax form for people earning more than $50,000.
The average fee is $49. Tax Help Santa Fe helped 5,500 taxpayers last year, owner Peter Doniger said.
Doniger has provided low-cost tax preparation since 2005, offering the service at Santa Fe Community College before moving to Santa Fe Place.
