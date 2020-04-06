Tax Help Santa Fe's low-cost tax preparation may not be in-person any longer at the temporarily shuttered Santa Fe Place mall, but owner Peter Doniger continues helping people with tax forms via email and phone.
“I’ve been working 10 hours a day,” said Doniger, whose mall location was closed as part of the state's plan to battle the novel coronavirus.
At the mall, Doniger worked alongside four tax preparers and two helpers. Now he’s flying solo from his home.
Those in need of assistance “have to book a time on the website [www.taxhelpsantafe.com],” he said. “They can email me or they read me the W-2 over the phone.”
The prices remain the same as at the store. Cost is based on a sliding scale based on client income. Seniors on Social Security with less than $1,000 in additional income are free, and the maximum charge is $85 for a standard tax form for people earning more than $50,000. The average fee is $47.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.