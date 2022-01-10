The low-cost tax preparation service Tax Help Santa Fe will be back starting Jan. 27 — but in a new location.
Owner Peter Doniger has moved Tax Help to the former space of Chico’s at Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe, 8380 Cerrillos Road.
Tax help will have six tax preparers instead of four, with the two additional preparers funded with a $16,000 city grant. Those who wish to use the service are required to make an appointment at taxhelpsantafe.com.
Doniger expects an increase in clients with improvements in some tax measures benefitting low-income people. The qualifying age for the state’s Working Families Tax Credit (New Mexico’s equivalent to the Earned Income Tax Credit) was lowered from 25 years old to 18.
“That will bring in a bunch of people,” Doniger said.
Also, the maximum income to qualify for the state’s low-income tax rebate was increased from $22,000 to $36,000, he said.
Tax Help Santa Fe will see clients from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The fees for standard tax returns range from free for people with income less than $1,000 to $92 for income above $50,000. Doniger noted Social Security payments don’t count as income in this regard.
Tax Help Santa Fe says it assisted 6,400 people last year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.