The full Wild Leaven Bakery experience is now available in Santa Fe.
The mom and pop bakery, which has operated out of Taos since 2012, opened a shop Dec. 8 at 130 N. Guadalupe St. and is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Wild Leaven Bakery owners Andre and Jessica Kempton produce 12 varieties of sourdough breads along with a challah bread, and in Taos they also serve pastries and soups.
Wild Leaven breads have been available in Santa Fe stores since nearly the beginning, and now are sold at La Montañita Co-op Food Market, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Kaune’s Neighborhood Market, Dolina Cafe & Bakery and Iconik Coffee Roasters. The pastries and soups are not sold in the stores.
“We want to give a taste of the full table we have in Taos,” Andre Kempton said.
Along with all the breads, the Santa Fe shop offers Danishes, croissants, cinnamon swirls, cookies, scones and soups.
The ingredients are sourced from regional farmers in New Mexico, southern Colorado, Kansas and Arizona, Kempton said.
The Kemptons launched Wild Leaven Bakery as a wholesale operation in 2012, selling bread at Taos stores Cid’s Food Market, Sol Food Market, Taos Food Co-op and Manzanita Market. They opened the Wild Leaven Bakery shop in Taos in 2016 and also sell at the Taos Farmers Market.
They opened a wholesale bakery in Santa Fe in February-March 2020, just as the pandemic struck, to produce the breads sold in Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Grants.
“Our bakery in Taos was getting too small,” Kempton said. “With the shop now, we can double our Santa Fe sales.”
The Kemptons said they have always had a strong customer base in Santa Fe.
“It felt like it was the right time to open a shop in Santa Fe,” Jessica Kempton said. “A lot of our customers come all the way from Santa Fe to Taos.”
