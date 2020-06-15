On Monday, 60 percent of the Inn on the Alameda’s staff returned to prepare for a July 1 reopening of the inn. As I look forward to our inn’s reopening, I feel like a kid waiting for Christmas. I contemplate the unknown ahead of us, recalling the words of my good friend, the late William Zeckendorf Jr.
“The only trick was not to be so awed and frightened by the present that you were not able to see the future that lay within it.” Very good advice when facing a disaster of any kind.
The challenge now is how to look into the future and write forecasts and plan staffing requirements when, honestly, we know little about how fall 2020 and 2021 will look.
I do believe hotel occupancies and city visitor numbers will return to 2019 levels within a year, especially when a vaccine has been administered throughout the nation. Santa Fe is too unique and appealing for our nearby neighbors to resist, so we will bounce back with a roar.
The future contains the difficult task of planning when we still face many unknowns, and as Bill Zeckendorf’s quote warns, we cannot let the awe and fear of where we are now prevent us from visualizing and creating our new normal. I know we can do this.
The hotels are now scrambling to reverse interior design direction after decades of repositioning their public spaces into cozy, warm and inviting areas to increase guest social interactions, which for many create memorable visits worth the price.
Now, on a dime, the inn is in the process of distancing tables, temporarily eliminating some intimate seating arrangements, installing Plexiglas screens, requiring masks, which will challenge our communication between staff and guests and guests with guests.
We will learn as we go and must make changes knowing we will make some mistakes, but we will move forward with our best effort to create value for our guests, our employees and our bottom line.
Many tourists will still come this year, even without our festivals, various Santa Fe markets and performing arts events. I believe our town is beginning to recover, and next year should be strong. The hotel industry is already seeing signs of this with occupancies in the high 20 percent range during the week, up to 50 percent on weekends.
The inn’s incredible proliferation of red roses along East Alameda Street continually remind me that the inn is dressed up but nobody’s home. But now my earlier depression and sad preoccupations are lifting as the days slip by.
I look around with a smile reviewing all we accomplished while the inn was shuttered and daily feel the excitement about the staff returning and blowing life and happiness back into our inn, which is what we have always been about: love and respect for our employees and guests.
The weather is bringing more and more joy to us all, and we are confident that as the temperatures pass into the 100s in Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona, our neighbors will flee the heat and find their traditional solace in the clear and beautiful air of our City Different. They will come back.
