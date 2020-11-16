Sushi 8 Hibachi & Sushi opened Nov. 1 in the former The Beestro space at the south end of Paso de Luz on the Plaza, formerly known as Plaza Galeria.
Owner Sani Zeng also owns the Dumpling Tea & Dim Sum just a few steps away.
“They do Chinese and here we do Japanese,” Sushi 8 manager Jason Zeng said.
Sani Zeng was born in China but grew up in Japan.
“We have a sushi bar and we have a large dining area,” Jason Zeng said.
The sushi offerings include tuna, yellowtail, salmon, tilapia, super white tuna, eel, shrimp and crab. Jumbo tiger shrimp and New York steak are among the hibachi choices.
Dumpling Tea opened in 2019, while The Beestro opened in summer 2018 and closed earlier this year.
