Susan’s Fine Wine & Spirits has received final state and city approvals to open at its new location at 632 Agua Fría St. between Guadalupe Street and St. Francis Drive.
An opening date was not mentioned on Susan’s Facebook page or website.
Susan’s Fine Wine & Spirits closed May 28 after its lease was not renewed at 1005 S. St. Francis Drive at Cerrillos Road, perhaps the busiest intersection in Santa Fe. The store had been at that location since December 2005.
By June 2, all the merchandise and equipment was moved to the Agua Fría space, but the company had to secure approval to relocate its liquor license from the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division and get final approval from the Santa Fe City Council, which was achieved last week.
