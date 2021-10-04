Susan Eddings Pérez Gallery and Studio at 717 Canyon Road will be a first-time gallery for Tulsa, Okla., artist Susan Eddings Pérez.
The gallery opens from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the location of the former Santa Kilim. Normal hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fifteen percent of sales from the first weekend will be donated to the Santa Fe Opera Business Council, Pérez said.
The gallery will mostly feature Pérez’s large art that averages 60 by 60 inches. She creates multimedia art with a combination of plaster, acrylics, ink and her signature metallic leaf applied on pressed hardboard.
“I love doing big art,” she said. “I love knowing the way it will feel in the room.”
Pérez and her husband, Pablo Pérez, stumbled upon the Canyon Road space a few months ago when visiting Santa Fe for the first time to deliver artwork for a client. She didn’t expect to open a gallery here, but when she saw a “for lease” sign go up, she jumped at the chance.
Pérez has shown art for five years at the Royce Myers Gallery in Tulsa, and her work has appeared at galleries in Dallas and Miami.
The Pérezes said they will likely get a second home in Santa Fe if her gallery works out.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.