The first wave of permanently closed businesses during the novel coronavirus era is emerging.
Soror Polyhimnia a week ago posted on the Santa Fe Bulletin Board Facebook page: “List of Businesses that have closed permanently? If you know of one for sure, please list it below:”
Dozens of people responded. As sometimes happens online, some businesses listed were indeed permanently closed. Others were just relocating and some were just temporarily shuttered.
Jambo Cafe responded with: “Jambo Imports will not re-open.”
But that’s not the full story.
Owner Ahmed Obo is closing the import shop but plans to keep the retail space next to his African-Caribbean cafe, which likely won’t reopen indoor dining until late June.
“We are going to reopen [the import shop] in a different incarnation,” said Lyric Kali, who does marketing and development for Jambo. “It looks like it’s going to be a food option. We’ve been talking about it for 1½ years.”
The Coffee Wheel in Eldorado closed because of the state health orders in mid-March and permanently closed a few weeks later, owner Jennifer Warren said.
“We had steady people, but we never did more than just survive,” Warren said. “By March 31, we decided we couldn’t survive.”
The Beat — Curated Consignment, also known as The Beat Goes On, is no longer going on.
“So sorry to announce that due to coronavirus, The Beat is closed forever,” said a message on the store's website. “If you have clothes with us which you wish to pick up, please contact us ASAP.”
And so it went.
B&B Bakery, the Korean bakery that operated off Burro Alley for nearly three years, closed permanently Saturday.
“Not enough business,” said owner Sky Yang, adding he likely would have closed even without the pandemic's effects.
Apocada Jewelers on Cerrillos Road is one of a number of empty storefronts that isn't permanently closed.
“I’m no longer open on Cerrillos, but I will be a home-operated business,” owner Cynthia Apodaca said. “I still have to be inspected and get city approvals.”
The Camera Shop has vacated its San Francisco Street location but has moved to 1808 Second St., Suite C. BoulTawn’s Bakery departed Marcy Street and reappeared at 226 N. Guadalupe St.
But Dynamic Fitness is permanently closed, owner Keira Newton announced online.
The Wine Spot, 411 W. Water St., is in limbo as “the restrictions in place don’t allow us to continue business as we had done before,” owner Reynal Chaves said.
“I don’t know when we are going to reopen,” Chaves added. “I don’t know where we will end up, but it will be in another retail space in Santa Fe.”
Pooch Pantry apparently closed, as Google listed it permanently closed, nobody answered the phone and the Facebook page no longer exists.
Eloisa and Alto Bar, both under the same management, will not reopen at Drury Plaza Hotel. The Super 8 by Wyndham on Cerrillos Road closed some time before the pandemic. The Luxx Hotel did not renew its lease on Marcy Street and will not reopen, owner Gordon Schaeffer said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.