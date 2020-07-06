Sunrise Springs Spa Resort reopened July 1 after its “pandemic pause” with a new name that connects it with its better-known sister property farther north.
Ojo Santa Fe in La Cienega, about 13 miles south of the Santa Fe Plaza on Los Pinos Road, is owned by Ojo Spa Resorts, which also owns the famous Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa near the Taos/Rio Arriba county line, with pools fed by natural hot springs.
“Two Ojos are better than one,” Ojo Spa Resorts founder Andy Scott said in news release.
Scott and managing partner Andy Joseph were on vacation and unavailable for comment on the change.
Ojo Resorts opened Sunrise Springs in September 2015. Prior owner Megan Hill had closed the original Sunrise Springs and Blue Heron Tavern in November 2012. Ojo retained the Sunrise Springs name until now; the restaurant's Blue Heron name remains.
Sunrise Springs and Ojo Caliente closed March 17 as businesses were shutting down either voluntarily or by state mandate in efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The 70-acre Ojo Santa Fe used the downtime to add a new thermal plunge pool. The owners also plan to add a mud pool and outdoor dining venue at the resort.
Later this year, a Sages Soak Sanctuary is expected to open at the resort, transforming a natural spring-fed pond into a 70-foot soaking pool.
A cool saltwater pool at the resort is closed because of state health restrictions, according to the news release, and "repose pools" for soaking are open only to overnight guests.
However, some private outdoor pools at Ojo Santa Fe are available by reservation for day visitors and overnight guests, the release said.
