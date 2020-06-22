Subaru of Santa Fe is doubling its service capacity with a new 10-bay service center that will include administrative space for 12 employees.
Subaru started construction June 12 on the 3,000-square-foot service center on the neighboring property to the dealership at Cerrillos Road and Tierra Contenta Drive. Construction is expected to take about eight months, said Jason Bass, general manager of the adjacent Subaru of Santa Fe and Honda of Santa Fe, which share the same ownership.
The current Subaru facility also has 10 service bays and six detailing bays.
“The reality is we built Subaru too small [in 2014-15],” Bass said. “What we want to say is ‘just bring it in’ for maintenance. Now we sometimes have to schedule maintenance two to three days out.”
The $4 million to $5 million project on 2.6 acres will also include storage space for more parts and tires to enable the dealership to have nearly all supplies on hand, Bass said.
Klinger Constructors of Albuquerque is the general contractor and Lloyd & Associates of Santa Fe is the architect.
