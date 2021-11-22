Generic is the last thing wanted by Leslie Giorgetti, one of the partners behind Studios at Parkway that will bring a flair of creativity to what she describes in understated manner as a “flex-use office warehouse complex.”
Studios at Parkway will be 29 commercial condos in eight buildings at 1189 Parkway Drive that have more of a village feel than anonymous business park feel. The development will be off Rufina Street, near Meow Wolf.
“I drive around and say, ‘I could do this so much better,’ ” Giorgetti said. “I want something architecturally pleasing.”
Shifting roof lines and shifting wall alignments and colors and different windows and large awnings give one building the appearance of three. Corrugated metal siding and slanted metal roofs give the light-industrial feel of the Parkway Drive district.
In all, Studios at Parkway will have eight buildings to be built in two phases. Giorgetti said construction on the first phase with 15 units is expected to start in about three months, with the second phase to be built immediately after the first.
“We’re trying to create a little parcel of interesting buildings for small businesses so they feel they made an aesthetic choice,” said project architect Sandra Otems of Palo Santo Designs. “They feel they are in a complex that is attractive.”
So far, five units have pre-sold, including to a gallery and hair salon. Giorgetti believes the two-story, 1,490-square-foot spaces with rollup aluminum glass garage doors will be ideal for food and drink manufacturing.
“I want an opportunity for small businesses to own their own space,” Giorgetti said. “We’re anticipating roughly $350,000 per unit. I learned people want smaller spaces.”
Giorgetti was also a partner in creating 1300 Rufina Circle, where Kakawa Chocolate House and Palo Santo Designs are located near Meow Wolf. Giorgetti is also planning a potential 158-unit apartment project for 3420 Rufina St. next to the Plaza Encantada condominiums and The Home Depot.
Giorgetti said Studios at Parkway is part of the last phase of developing the Richards Avenue Business Park on 2.3 undeveloped acres owned for many years by Normad Group.
Giorgetti said a Normad Group attorney approached her and husband, Mark Giorgetti, to partner with Normad to develop the property.
“We started a discussion pre-COVID, and one thing led to another,” she said, leading to the “flex-use office warehouse complex.”
Palo Santo Designs designed and will build Studios at Parkway.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.