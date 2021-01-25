Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe broker Darlene Streit was the No. 1 selling Santa Fe broker in 2020 with more than $264 million in sales, according to a Sotheby’s analysis of Santa Fe Association of Realtors data.
Streit has ranked No. 1 in Santa Fe each year since 2016 and in 2012. She also ranked No. 2 in sales nationwide among all Sotheby's agents.
Streit sold 276 homes in 2020. Her 2020 dollar sales eclipsed her $171 million in sales in 2019 and $148 million in 2018.
“I could have shattered it even more if we had more inventory,” said Streit, referring to Santa Fe County having a record-low 1.5 months' worth of homes on the market in the fourth quarter. “So many people are coming here looking for homes.”
Santa Fe has seen a homebuying frenzy during the pandemic.
“They are just wanting to get out of the large city and have the great lifestyle here,” Streit said. “It’s the ease of life here.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.