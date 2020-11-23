We have implemented new processes at work for COVID-19 — signs are up, and largely we are able to follow the state guidelines.
Our workers are all part of our “bubble,” our extended family. And at home, the boys are doing their schoolwork over online “hangouts” and playing a lot of video games.
While we have settled into a reasonably happy routine, there’s now some renewed hope with the discussion of vaccines. But in the interim, it is the small changes that matter.
One of our companies is developing a virtual reality communication tool. We can put scientists from anywhere in the world into a virtual environment that includes a model of their experiment and their data. It’s much more immersive and engaging than a video call.
We are testing the development in the next few weeks with scientists in Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria and France, with the view that this could have much wider appeal for academics and teachers. Our development cycle is now on a daily basis — testing new features and improving the functionality one suggestion at a time.
Our fusion energy company is going through a deep think. We have not been able to meet in person since the start of the pandemic, though the founders all live in Santa Fe. So, we are revisiting all of the assumptions underpinning our ideas, taking time to get it right over email and video calls, chipping away incrementally at the story, which is slowly becoming compelling.
In all we are doing, it seems modest changes are the things that improve quality of life.
Last night, I installed a Wi-Fi booster at home, and now my wife can join her Zoom yoga call without having to borrow my phone hot spot. Next week, we’ll replace the dishwasher, which has been failing for six months.
At our research and development company, we have regular meetings that lead to minor improvements here and there and result in improved quality in our products and in the way we do business.
The vaccine news is certainly exciting. I’ll be able to see my extended family next year, and I can make travel plans for work to go visit collaborators and customers and plan an in-person conference.
But then, already I would miss the quiet, the absence of social engagements. I’m resenting the need to travel for work and to be away from home, plus the urgency of running around so much, frenetically jumping from taxi to train to airplane.
While we wait for the vaccines to arrive, there are 100 minor functionality improvements to our products. At home, we will get a new dishwasher and look forward with joy to seeing our extended families again.
