The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department’s Albuquerque office will move Monday into the Copper Pointe office complex at 10500 Copper Ave. NE near Interstate 40 and Eubank Boulevard.
The department's lease at the Bank of the West Building expired in March but was extended while Copper Pointe renovations were completed in space previously occupied by Brown Mackie College, according to a news release.
Copper Pointe will house the department’s Audit and Compliance Division, call center, district operations, the Tax Fraud Investigations Division, some staff from the Office of the Secretary, the Administrative Services Division and the Information Technology Division.
“Copper Pointe is in a highly visible location, with good access, modern infrastructure and excellent security,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a release.
